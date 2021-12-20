Man faces charges of attempted murder

A Bainbridge man is facing attempted murder and other charges following a domestic dispute in Bainbridge early Sunday morning, according to the state police.
Charles J. Richter, 46, has been charged with first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree criminal contempt and first-degree unlawful imprisonment.
Troopers said the victim is in Wilson Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Troop C Public Information Officer Aga Dembinska said the victim was physically assaulted and stabbed.
State police conducted a search for Richter, and state Route 7 was closed from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday near Kirby Lane during the search.
Dembinska said Richter was arraigned Sunday night and sent to the Chenango County jail without bail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.