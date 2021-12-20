Man faces charges of attempted murder

A Bainbridge man is facing attempted murder and other charges following a domestic dispute in Bainbridge early Sunday morning, according to the state police.

Charles J. Richter, 46, has been charged with first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree criminal contempt and first-degree unlawful imprisonment.

Troopers said the victim is in Wilson Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

Troop C Public Information Officer Aga Dembinska said the victim was physically assaulted and stabbed. 

State police conducted a search for Richter, and state Route 7 was closed from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday near Kirby Lane during the search. 

Dembinska said Richter was arraigned Sunday night and sent to the Chenango County jail without bail.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you