A man with three previous driving while intoxicated convictions was arrested earlier this month on felony DWI and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation following a pursuit, State Police announced Wednesday in a media release.
A trooper on patrol Thursday, Sept. 3, on state Route 30 in the town of Grand Gorge observed Vincent A. Palmisano Jr., 35, of Grand Gorge, operating a motor vehicle, and the trooper knows from past experience Pamisano to be unlicensed, troopers said in a media release. The trooper attempted to make a traffic stop when Palmisano turned into the Sunoco gas station. Palmisano failed to comply and sped out of the parking lot onto state Route 23. A pursuit was started and Palmisano continued to flee, making numerous vehicle and traffic violations through several streets.
Palmisano then drove into a yard, jumped out the vehicle and ran into the woods, the release said A foot pursuit ensued with the trooper and his K9 partner. Palmisano was ultimately bit by the K9 and taken into custody. He was evaluated on scene by Grand Gorge EMS for the injury and did not wish to be transported.
While the trooper interviewed Palmisano, he also observed several characteristics commonly associated with impairment, the release said. He was also charged with the misdemeanors of unlawfully fleeing from a police officer in a motor vehicle, reckless driving and resisting arrest. Palmisano was transported to state police state in Stamford for processing and virtually arraigned. He was sent without bail to the Delaware County Correction Facility.
A passenger in the vehicle was found with a quantity of marijuana and was issued a ticket for unlawful possession of marijuana.
