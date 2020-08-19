New York State Police arrested an Ithaca resident last week on felony drug charges following a traffic stop in Otego.
Jordan T. Pratt, 21, of Ithaca, was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to a media release.
Troopers monitoring traffic on Interstate 88 in the town of Otego observed a vehicle traveling eastbound with a vehicle and traffic infraction around 3 p.m. Aug. 12, according to the release. During the traffic stop, troopers detected an odor of marijuana, prompting a further investigation and the interview of the driver and three passengers.
Pratt, a passenger, was found to be in possession of two illegal and loaded handguns and a quantity of unspecified drugs, which he is also accused of attempting to sell, according to the release. The driver and two other passengers, who are all minors, were not charged.
Pratt was arraigned virtually and remanded to the Otsego County Jail on $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.