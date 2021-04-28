A Unadilla man was arrested on several charges including rape, strangulation and assault following a domestic dispute earlier this week, state police reported.
Randy E. Deese, 35, of Unadilla, was charged with first-degree rape, second-degree strangulation, second-degree coercion and second-degree stalking — all felonies — as well as misdemeanor charges of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, third-degree assault and forcible touching.
A trooper was dispatched to check on a 911 hang-up at a state Route 7 residence in Unadilla shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday, April 27, and encountered the victim outside the barracks, state police said in a media release. The individual had sustained serious injuries to their face and was transported by ambulance to Tri-Town Hospital.
An investigation determined that a verbal argument between Deese and the victim the night prior became physical, according to a media release. Deese is accused of choking the victim, causing the victim to lose consciousness, placing the victim in fear and forcing sexual contact and intercourse.
Troopers responding to the residence found that Deese had left the area and was likely headed for Liberty in Sullivan County, according to the release. With assistance from members of Troop F and the City of Liberty Police Department, Deese was taken into custody, turned over to Troop C and transported back to Sidney for processing.
Deese was arraigned and sent to the Otsego County jail on $50,000 cash bail. His next court appearance is scheduled in May.
