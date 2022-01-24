A Roxbury man was arrested on a felony charge after allegedly selling scrap metal that did not belong to him.
Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond announced in a Jan. 24 media release that deputies were called on Nov. 7 to investigate a report of stolen scrap steel and copper from a building in the town of Stamford. Their investigation revealed that the stolen items were sold to Otsego Auto Crusher’s Scrap Yard in Davenport.
Deputies identified the man who sold the items as Jeremiah A. Clark, 40, and determined that he also falsified a business record indicating that he was the lawful owner of the stolen items, the release said.
Deputies and State Police executed a search warrant on Jan. 14 at a residence in Roxbury, in connection with a number of unrelated reports of stolen property, the release said. At the conclusion of the search, they arrested Clark and charged him with first-degree falsifying business, a class E felony; and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
Clark was arraigned at the town of Roxbury Court on those charges, as well as additional charges by State Police. The further charges were not specified in the media release. Clark was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear at the Roxbury Court on a later date.
