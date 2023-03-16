The Otsego County Sheriff’s Office said a Bainbridge man was arrested after an investigation into a burglary that occurred in the town of Laurens more than a year-and-a-half ago.
According to a media release, the investigation revealed that Bret M. Vanvalkenburgh, 29, entered an occupied residence on June 29, 2021 and stole a set of car keys, which he used to steal the victim’s Chevrolet Trax. The vehicle was later discovered abandoned in the village of Sidney.
After a lengthy investigation, the release said, the case was presented to the Otsego County Grand Jury and a sealed indictment was issued for charges of second-degree burglary and third-degree grand larceny.
At the time the indictment was issued, the release said, Vanvalkenburgh was incarcerated in the Delaware County Correctional Facility on unrelated charges. He was arraigned in Otsego County Court on March 13 and returned to jail on $1,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond on the new charges.
