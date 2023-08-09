A Broome County man faces felony drug charges in Delaware County.
According to a media release from acting District Attorney Shawn Smith, Zachary A. Rowe, 24, of Harpursville, was arraigned Monday in Delaware County Court on charges contained in a three-count indictment.
Rowe is charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony, for allegedly possessing methamphetamine with intent to sell it in the village of Sidney; thired-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony, for allegedly possessing fentanyl with the intent to sell it in the village of Sidney; and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor, as he is accused of having had a 4-year-old child in close proximity to fentanyl and methamphetamine.
The case is scheduled for a conference in Delaware County Court on Aug. 21, the release said.
