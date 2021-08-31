A Bainbridge man was sent to Chenango County Jail this week after he allegedly violated an order of protection by making threatening phone calls to a victim whose house he attempted to burn down earlier in the month, according to New York State Police.
Brandon J. Charlotten, 31, of Bainbridge, was charged with first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree aggravated harassment Monday, Aug. 30. He was sent to Chenango County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail, $20,000 bond or $40,000 unsecured bond.
Charlotten was released on his own recognizance Monday, Aug. 23, after troopers charged him with third-degree arson for allegedly setting fire to a Pearl Street Extension residence Tuesday, Aug. 10.
An investigation by the Chenango County Bureau of Fire and Emergency Management and the New York state Office of Fire Prevention and Control found that the fire was set intentionally, according to troopers.
Under the terms of state bail reform, arson in the third, fourth or fifth degree does not constitute a violent crime for which bail could be imposed, according to Aga Dembinska, Troop C public information officer.
No injuries were reported in the fire, but Charlotten allegedly threatened the victim, who was issued a full stay-away order of protection. He was also charged with second-degree aggravated harassment for communicating a threat.
Charlotten is scheduled to answer to the original charges Sept. 2 in Bainbridge Town Court.
