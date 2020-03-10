A convicted felon from Chenango County was arrested last week by New York State Police in connection with a domestic incident and the alleged illegal possession of a firearm.
Jerrid Ashcraft, 40, of New Berlin, was charged with second-degree unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree criminal mischief for preventing an emergency call, fourth-degree grand larceny of a credit card, unauthorized use of a vehicle without the owner’s consent, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal possession of a firearm and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Troopers responded to a domestic dispute in the village of New Berlin at 6:11 a.m., according to Aga Dembinska, Troop C public information officer.
An unidentified victim reported that an argument with Ashcraft the night before escalated until he prevented her from leaving the residence or calling for help around 4:30 a.m., Dembinksa said.
Ashcraft allegedly stole the victim’s credit card and vehicle and took off around 6 a.m., at which time the victim was able to leave the residence and seek help, Dembinska said
Troopers found Ashcraft walking towards Stewart’s on North Main Street shortly before 8 a.m., Dembinska said. An unidentified controlled substance was discovered on his person and sent for testing.
A weapon was discovered in the residence but is unrelated to the incident, according to Dembinska.
The nature of Ashcraft’s previous felony conviction was not disclosed.
Ashcraft was arraigned in New Berlin Town Court and remanded to the Chenango County Jail on $2,500 cash bail or $10,000 bond. He is scheduled to reappear in court March 25.
The judge issued an order of protection to the victim, according to Dembinska.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
