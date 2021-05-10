Otsego County sheriff's deputies said a Treadwell man was arrested on several charges on May 2 after a traffic stop on Interstate 88 in the city of Oneonta.
According to a media release, Joseph Amato, 46, was stopped when deputies saw him commit "multiple" vehicle and traffic law violations. Police asked Amato to exit the vehicle and complete a field sobriety test, but he refused and locked himself in the vehicle. Deputies said Amato was later removed from the vehicle and placed under arrest for driving while intoxicated.
Deputies said Amato was also found to possess an illegal expandable baton and stun gun billy club.
Amato was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, driving while intoxicated, refusal to submit to a breath test, driving on shoulders and slopes of highway, having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, uninspected motor vehicle, driving too slowly (impeding traffic) and failure to maintain lane.
Amato was arraigned and released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear in Oneonta City Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.