An Otego man was sentenced Monday, Sept. 27, in connection with the deaths of two women in a car crash in July 2020.
Shane Santiago was sentenced to four to 12 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree manslaughter, a class C felony, in the deaths of Cheyenn J. Aubry, 21, of Treadwell, and Tehya E. Gonzalez, 21, of Bainbridge.
State police said that Aubry and Gonzalez were passengers in Santiago's car, and both were killed when he crashed while driving driving recklessly. Drugs or alcohol were not cited as factors in the crash.
According to Otsego County District Attorney John Muehl, the sentence was what was agreed upon between the county and Santiago's attorney. Muehl said Santiago faced up to a maximum of 15 years in prison for each charge.
The crash happened July 15, 2020, in the town of Pittsfield near the border of Otsego and Chenango counties.
