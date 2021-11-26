A Hartwick man was arrested earlier this month on two felony counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a child younger than 11, Otsego County Sheriff's Department announced Friday, Nov. 27.
David J. Butler, 66, was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 17, after an investigation into allegations that he had sexual contact with a person under the age of 11 years old. The defendant was arraigned by Central Arraignment and was released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at Hartwick Town Court.
