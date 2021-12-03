A Grand Gorge man was found dead after a vehicle crash in the town of Lexington on Wednesday.
State Police from Catskill responded to a report of a pickup truck in a stream with an unconscious operator at at 8:11 p.m., according to a media release from state police.
When troopers arrived, the Greene County paramedics were on scene and informed the troopers that the operator of the vehicle, Douglas Cronk, 55, was deceased.
The investigation revealed that the Ford F-150 was traveling north on state Route 42 when the vehicle left the roadway off the east shoulder striking a utility pole and coming to rest in a creek.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
