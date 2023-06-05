A man was found dead Wednesday, May 31, in a public bathroom at A.O. Fox Hospital.
The identity and medical condition of the victim were not released by authorities.
According to Bassett Healthcare Network spokesperson Gabrielle Argo, a staff member discovered the man in the late morning.
He was not a patient or receiving care at Fox at the time, according to a statement from Argo.
"We are cooperating fully with authorities as an investigation is conducted," Argo said in a prepared statement, which was released Friday. "Our hearts and thoughts are with the person’s loved ones at this difficult time."
Argo said Monday that the procedure at the hospital in this situation would be for a team of caregivers to respond.
"We immediately called a code and a team of caregivers responded to perform CPR, attempting to resuscitate the person," Argo said.
The hospital also called law enforcement for assistance.
Oneonta Police Lt. Eric Berger said Monday that police determined it was an attended death, and that the Otsego County coroner did not deem the death suspicious.
Otsego County Coroner Terry Knapp said Monday that the man was transferred to Our Lady of Lourdes Memorial Hospital in Binghamton, where an autopsy was performed.
Knapp said the investigation is pending laboratory and toxicology reports coming back, which could take six to eight weeks.
The Otsego County Sheriff's Office was unavailable Monday to comment on whether the man had had previous contact with them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.