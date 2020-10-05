Man gets 20 years for sex abuse of children

COOPERSTOWN — A Richfield Springs man was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison for engaging in sex acts with children.
Mark E. Sutton, 24, was sentenced in Otsego County Court. He had been convicted of first-degree criminal sexual act with an individual younger than 11.
Sutton was arrested Aug. 9, 2019, by state troopers from Richfield Springs and charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse against children: first-degree rape-intercourse with a person younger than 11, first-degree criminal sex act on a victim younger than 11, first-degree sexual abuse-contact with an individual younger than 11, predatory sexual assault against a child, acting in a manner injurious to a child younger than 17 and possession of a sexual performance by a child.
Otsego County Judge John Lambert said Sutton had agreed to plead guilty to the single count, but acknowledged a pattern of abuse of three children in the same household as him, an 8-year-old girl, and boys, ages 11 and 12.
"The charges against you are most disgusting," Lambert said. "You preyed on society's most innocent ... that makes you a predator."
Lambert said in addition to the maximum 20 years, Sutton will have 10 years of post-release supervision and will have to register as a sex offender. Lambert said there will be three orders of protection issued upon Sutton's release to protect the victims.
Lambert said Sutton waived his right to appeal as part of the plea.
Although Sutton confessed to his crimes, Lambert said he felt Sutton only did so because he was caught.
Sutton declined a court invitation to speak at his sentencing.
The mother of the victims gave a statement prior to sentencing, telling Sutton he had abused her family's trust and caused nightmares, terrors and pain that exist to this day, causing trauma she thinks will be lifelong.
Greg Klein, staff writer, can be reached at gklein@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7218.
