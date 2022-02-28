Man gets 20 years in plea deal for killing teen girl

A Chenango County man will spend the next 20 years in prison for manslaughter, according to a broadcast report.
WBNG television reported Monday that Cody D. Coleman was sentenced in Chenango County Court to 20 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision as part of a plea deal for the first-degree manslaughter death of Amelia Wakefield.
Wakefield, 16 years old at the time of her death, was found dead May 3, 2019, in the home of Coleman, who was 18 at the time. Coleman was later charged with second-degree murder, criminal use of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon after a sealed indictment opened in Chenango County Court charged that he shot Wakefield in the head with a 16-gauge shotgun.
Coleman admitted the crime as part of the plea deal.
Wakefield's death inspired family members to form Amelia’s Voice, a nonprofit organization dedicated to establishing a safe house for local victims of domestic violence.
“She made it known she wanted a place for people to go,” Amelia's grandmother, Donna Wakefield, said in a 2020 Daily Star interview.
