Man gets eight years for assault, attempted murder

An Oneonta man was sentenced Friday, July 17, to eight years in prison for a pair of charges including attempted murder.
Otsego County Court Judge Brian Burns sentenced David C. Thomas to eight years in prison with five years of post-release supervision, the sentence agreed to after Thomas pleaded guilty to attempted murder and second-degree assault charges in connection with a December 2018 domestic dispute that left a woman hospitalized from apparent strangulation.
"You said you hurt the person you loved most," Burns said of Thomas' guilty plea. "Unfortunately, in this case, that is true."
Thomas was arrested after hospital officials told Oneonta Police the victim's injuries were consistent with a forcibly snapped neck. Court documents revealed the victim lost consciousness and suffered a severed vertebral artery.
Otsego County District Attorney John Muehl later told The Daily Star that Thomas admitted he had assaulted the victim with the intent to kill her.
The prosecution and defense both declined to make further comments ahead of Burns issuing the sentence.
Thomas asked about opportunities to appeal his case. Burns said that while the initial guilty plea included an agreement to not appeal and that numerous opportunities to appeal had already passed, that Thomas would have future opportunities to do so.
Thomas' sentence is determinate, meaning he will not have the option of early release from prison.
