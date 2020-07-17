An Oneonta man will spend the rest of his life in prison for murder.
Otsego County Court Judge Brian Burns sentenced Gabriel Truitt to life in prison without the possibility of parole, as well as three terms of 25 years to life in prison Friday, July 17.
The sentencing came after Truitt was convicted of first-degree murder, first-degree arson and two counts of second-degree murder Jan. 30 for a December 2018 fire that killed former Oneonta firefighter John Heller.
The sentencing followed the prescription of Otsego County District Attorney John Muehl, who said Truitt "may be the most dangerous person [he'd] ever prosecuted," and asked Burns to hand down the most severe sentence possible.
"I just thought that if somebody is willing to set fire to an apartment where they believe their girlfriend is supposedly with another person, and is willing to endanger the lives of all the other people in the apartment building, because he had been there many times, he knew many people lived in that apartment building, over some possible infidelity, I'd say he would do anything. He'll do anything when he gets angry," Muehl told The Daily Star. "If you have somebody that does that, I think you have to remove them from society forever because who knows what he's going to do next."
Michael Trosset, who represented Truitt, said Truitt intended to file an appeal before the end of the day Friday.
Burns referenced Truitt's history of criminal convictions in comments preceding the announcement of the sentence. He also contrasted Truitt's actions with those of Heller, who died after evacuating his fiancee, Amber Roe, and their four nephews from the burning building.
"John Heller's sacrifice, and his actions themselves, stand in stark contrast to your own conduct," Burns said to Truitt. "The only rational response for civilized society for your actions is to remove you from society for the maximum period allowed by law."
Truitt was given the opportunity to address the court, during which he claimed innocence, saying "I'll be back."
He concluded by saying, "Look man, whatever. Can I get sentenced?"
The hearing also included a statement from Erika Heller, John Heller's sister-in-law.
"[John] was a kind, gentle man who spent his life helping other people. And thanks to your selfishness, he spent his last minutes in agony and terrified and all alone," Erika said. "A great man does not deserve to die like that. But you do."
She went on to say that Truitt's actions affected far more people than just the deceased.
"Amber had a soulmate. A cherished man that was supposed to be her husband. You stole an entire marriage from her. A lifetime of memories, and holidays, and conversations with her best friend," she said. "You want to roll your eyes at me? I've waited long enough. You can show some respect."
She went on to describe the trauma of Heller's four nephews, and spoke of the family and friends that will serve a "life sentence" without her brother-in-law.
"When somebody hurts you in there, because they definitely will, I want you to think of the agony you put John through. The agony you put my sons through, and put all of us through," she said. "And then you thank your lucky stars the police found you before any of us did."
She later asked, "Are you listening yet?" Truitt shook his head no.
As she left the stand, Truitt told her "go to hell," according to Muehl.
By law, one victim is permitted to give a statement at the sentencing, unless the defendant indicates a willingness for a second person to speak. While it appeared that Truitt initially had said he was willing to allow a second statement, a late change meant that only one statement was read.
As a result, Roe was unable to read her statement.
"You will never understand what it feels like to watch the innocence get ripped out of the face of four of the sweetest boys on this earth. What it feels like to have to look them in their little eyes and choose your future or theirs," Roe said to Truitt in a version of her statement sent to The Daily Star.
Like that of Erika Heller, Roe's statement centered not just on John Heller losing his life, but what was lost by his family and friends, recounting his place as a fiance and father figure to others in his family.
"But the number one reason I hate you is for John. For taking his future and chance to be the one thing he looked forward to doing the most, to be an amazing father," the statement said. "And for taking the future we had planned together, I will never forgive you."
The life without parole sentence is for the first-degree murder conviction, while the three sentences of 25 years to life are for the first-degree arson conviction and the pair of second-degree murder charges.
Jared Bomba, staff writer, can be reached at jbomba@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7229.
