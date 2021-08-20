A visit to his grandparents' grave spurred John Maxwell into a passion of cleaning gravestones and reclaiming old cemeteries in Schoharie County.
Maxwell, a native of Delhi, said he visited his grandparents' gravestone and noticed it needed cleaning.
“I contacted a local lady in Delhi and she showed me how to clean the headstone,” he said.
He soon started his own gravestone cleaning business, Ancestors Remembered.
“People think they can use basic household cleaners on the stones, but they can't,” he said. “The chemicals soak into the stone and cause it to deteriorate from the inside out. I use a biologic cleaner that attacks the moss on the stone, but does no damage to the stone itself.”
He said he worked with a local church to clean up an overgrown cemetery on the church's property, and then started to notice other overgrown cemeteries in Schoharie County.
“It made me angry that no one was taking care of these cemeteries,” Maxwell said. “I read an article about gravestone matters in Hoosick Falls and the owner said, 'stop complaining and do something,' so I stepped up to do something.”
Maxwell, who volunteers his time to clean up the cemeteries, said he read a pamphlet about old cemeteries in Schoharie County and set out to find them. He said he then got permission to clean up three cemeteries — Klock, Hynds and Gale/Myers.
“I drove by the Klock Cemetery every day to work, and noticed how overgrown it was,” he said. “Some cemeteries are so overgrown you don't realize they're there. I drove by the Hynds Cemetery three times before I found it.”
The Klock Cemetery sits near the corner of state Routes 10 and 165 in Janesville and is in a state Department of Transportation right of way. He said he has to let the DOT know every time he wants to work in the cemetery.
Maxwell said old reports about the Klock Cemetery say that it sat north of the intersection, but the intersection was moved in the 1950s and the cemetery now sits south of the intersection.
“I kept looking for more of the cemetery, until I realized that the intersection was moved,” he said.
He said when he started to clean up the Klock Cemetery two years ago, it was covered in brush, which had to be removed.
“You could only walk part-way into the cemetery,” he said.
He said he cut out the brush and weed-whacked the cemetery with the help of two other volunteers, Richard Finch and Rose Walker. He said he tries to mow the cemeteries three to four times a year to keep the grass and weeds low.
Maxwell said he will be mowing the Klock Cemetery next week and will contact the state DOT to try to get a tree removed from the cemetery.
“If that limb falls, it's going to knock over at least four headstones,” Maxwell said pointing to a half-dead tree. “I love trees, but after a while they need to come down.”
Another overgrown cemetery Maxwell reclaimed, the Gale/Myers Cemetery, is between two crop fields at a farm, he said. The farmer told him he has had many people come look at it after it was cleaned up and Maxwell posted it on his Ancestors Remembered Facebook page, he said.
“When I first went into the Gale/Myers Cemetery, I had no idea where the entrance was and went over a wall and started cleaning up the brush,” Maxwell said. “The very next day when I went back, I could tell where the entrance was and walked through it. It felt completely different to walk through the entrance and when I looked around a calm came over me.”
Maxwell said he always feels calm when he enters a cemetery and cleans gravestones. “It's a joy to rediscover cemeteries and the satisfaction of cleaning a stone or a cemetery overall is a wonderful feeling.”
He said he started working at cemeteries to, "show respect for the people who came before us."
He said the oldest gravestone he has cleaned was for a Revolutionary War veteran, Christopher Rhines, who died June 16, 1826. He said the American Legion in Sharon Springs contacted him to clean the headstone and then held a rededication ceremony that one of Rhines' descendants attended.
Maxwell said he started a fundraiser in May to raise money to install flagpoles and American flags at the three cemeteries he has reclaimed. He said he bought the flags from American Signs in Cobleskill.
“I try to keep it local and buy materials from local businesses,” he said.
He said, weather permitting, he will install the flag pole at the Gale/Myers Cemetery Aug. 21, the Klock Cemetery on Aug. 28, but is waiting to install the flag pole at the Hynds Cemetery until he receives a granite sign from CounterFitters in Carlisle.
He said that in the future, there will also be a historical marker at the Hynds Cemetery.
“Peter Hynds is buried there,” he said. “He was a state legislator and the first town supervisor for the town of Seward.”
In addition to Hynds family members, Maxwell said he and his volunteers found a World War I veteran buried at the Hynds Cemetery.
He said he is trying to find out if anyone noteworthy is buried at the Klock Cemetery as he would like to see a historical marker placed there too.
Maxwell said that he would like to clean the stones at the three cemeteries he maintains, but can't because they belong to the family.
“The stones are classified as private property and I need the family's permission to clean them,” he said.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
