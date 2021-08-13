Man indicted for rundown killing at Cobleskill motel

A Schoharie County grand jury returned a six-count indictment last month against a man accused of running down his neighbor and two dogs at a Cobleskill motel earlier this summer.
Raymond C. George Jr., 54, was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, second-degree manslaughter, second-degree criminal mischief and two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.
According to sworn affidavits filed by four witnesses, George struck and killed 50-year-old James E. Williams and his two dogs with a 2008 Saturn Vue in front of the Colonial Court Motel in Cobleskill on June 15.
Just prior to the incident, witnesses reported hearing an argument between the two men, with George claiming he overheard Williams telling a third party that George stole money from the motel owner. Williams laughed, according to the first witness, who said George retaliated: “Oh, you wanna laugh, you fat (expletive)? I’ll run my Jeep on your lap! You think I’m playing, you fat pedophile? I’ll show you!”
A second witness, who also resided at the motel, testified in a supporting deposition that he heard George yell: “Call me a (expletive) child molester and a pedophile, you (expletive) (expletive), I’ll (expletive) kill you.”
George then reportedly started his vehicle and “floored it, driving right towards Jim, putting Jim and his dog through the wall,” according to a supporting deposition filed by the first witness.
Both Williams and George were registered sex offenders and lived at the motel with at least one other convicted sex offender, according to county records.
George was convicted in 2003 of second-degree rape and attempted first-degree rape by forcible compulsion in connection with a series of 1999 incidents involving a girl younger than 16 at the time. He was sentenced to serve 10 years in state prison but released on parole after serving just under seven.
Williams was convicted of first-degree sodomy in the 2000 rape of a 10-year-old girl, according to state records. He was released on parole after serving eight and a half years.
“Of the two of them, Ray is the more violent and aggressive one,” the second witness wrote. “Ray is always saying disgusting, perverted violent things to people.”
The second man reported that George once propositioned him for sexual favors and threatened to stab him with a kitchen knife he reportedly carried in his pocket.
The second witness, describing the sound of the impact as a “massive THOOM,” said he heard what he thought was a siren, only to realize it was the sound of a dog “screaming.”
A third witness, who also resided at the motel and heard the crash, said he left his room to see what had happened.
“I didn’t see anything at first, but then I looked at the front of the building and saw the siding and stuff down and then I saw a hole in the building where my neighbor Jim lives,” the man wrote. “I didn’t see Ray’s Jeep anywhere. I didn’t look inside the hole in the building because I was starting to get shaken up and I didn’t want to look inside.”
“I didn’t know Jim or Ray very well, but I know that they argued with each other in the past at times,” the third witness continued. “I actually heard Ray and Jim arguing earlier today, but I didn’t hear what they were arguing about.”
The second witness described approaching the scene from the back of the motel where the SUV had plowed through the wall and seeing what he believed to be “parts of a body” with “blood on many spots.”
A fourth witness said he watched the crash as he was pulling out of the Dunkin’ across the street.
“I slammed on my brakes, shocked at what I saw and pulled into the parking lot to get out of the roadway,” he wrote in a supporting deposition to the initial criminal complaint.
Both the second and third witnesses reported calling 911 to report the incident. The fourth witness, observing “a lot of fluid that appeared to be pouring out of the vehicle, said he advised the driver to evacuate in the event it was leaking gasoline.
“He proceeded to panic and that’s when I decided to leave,” the fourth witness wrote. “I heard the sirens from a distance, so I knew help was inbound.”
The first witness said he saw George knocking on the glass door of the Colonial Diner, adjacent to the motel, in an apparent attempt to get the owner’s attention before George “disappeared.”
George has been held in Schoharie County Jail since his June 15 arrest. He was arraigned in Schoharie County Court on Wednesday, Aug. 12. An additional hearing has not yet been set.
