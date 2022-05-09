State Police said a Burlington Flats man was seriously injured in a one car accident Thursday, May 5.
According to a media release, Tyler Graham, 20, was traveling at unsafe speed on county Highway 20 in the town of Edmeston when he went off the roadway, struck a fence and tree. The vehicle then caught on fire. Graham was removed from the vehicle by troopers and Otsego County sheriff’s deputies.
Edmeston Fire Department paramedics arrived on scene and provided medical care to Graham, the release said. He was later transported by helicopter to Upstate Medical Center in serious condition.
State Police said the crash remains under investigation.
