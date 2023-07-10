A motorcycle driver sustained a leg injury in a collision with a tractor Saturday, July 8, that closed a portion of Route 7 in Oneonta.
Aga Dembinska, New York State Police Troop C public information officer, said via email Sunday that troopers were dispatched by Otsego County 911 at about 4:26 p.m. Saturday to a report of a crash involving a tractor and a motorcycle that occurred in the 5300 block of Route 7, nearby the Monro auto shop.
Troopers located the motorcycle driver, Thomas L. Goodspeed, 52, of Maryland, in a ditch with “a serious injury to his leg,” Dembinska said.
He was initially treated at the scene by members of the Oneonta Fire Department and then transported by helicopter to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse for further treatment.
A spokesperson at Upstate University Hospital reported Goodspeed was in fair condition Monday morning, July 10.
Goodspeed was traveling east on Route 7 when a tractor pulled out of a driveway and the tractor and motorcycle collided.
The tractor driver, Gordon H. Huckins, 62, of Oneonta, stopped further down the road from the scene and was interviewed by troopers. A blue tractor was observed on Route 7 in the westbound lane at the corner of Roosevelt Avenue with state police tape tied around it.
Troopers closed the roadway between East End Avenue and Fox Care Drive, which reopened shortly after 9 p.m.
The investigation is ongoing by members of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the New York State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit.
