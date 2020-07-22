New York State Police responded to a second motor vehicle accident in Pittsfield in the span of one week.
David C. Johnson, 25, of Edmeston, was listed in stable condition Tuesday at UHS Wilson Medical Center, where he was transported from the 2900 block of county Road 18 Monday evening, according to Aga Dembinska, Troop C public information officer.
Around 8:30 p.m., Johnson suffered a medical issue while driving and struck a mailbox, continued through a grassy field and struck an earth embankment and a tree, Dembinska said.
Pittsfield emergency medical service personnel also responded to the scene.
No update was available on the investigation into the July 15 crash in Pittsfield, which left two female passengers dead and the male driver, who is facing criminal charges, severely injured.
