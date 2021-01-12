A New York state trooper from Margaretville is credited with helping to save the life of a man whose leg was caught in a woodchipper Thursday, Jan. 7.
Trooper Mitchell Reed responded to a high-priority call from three minutes away to a residence on Dry Brook Road in Margaretville, where a man working for a tree removal service got his leg caught in a woodchipper, according to a media release.
Two others at the scene put the woodchipper in reverse, helping the man free his leg, and then belted his leg in an attempt to stop the severe bleeding.
Reed used his division-issued tourniquet to slow the bleeding before Margaretville EMS arrived. The man was transported to Margaretville Hospital and then Albany Medical Center for treatment.
“The man has a long road ahead of him and we wish him a speedy recovery, but he is alive today because of the heroic actions and quick thinking by the civilians and Trooper Reed,” the release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.