A Hancock man was sentenced to a term in jail after being convicted of violating an order of protection.
Delaware County Acting District Attorney Shawn J. Smith said in a media release that Derek T. Wignall, 31, Hancock, was sentenced to six months incarceration in the county jail and five years of felony probation supervision for first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony.
It is alleged that Wignall violated an order of protection on July 12, 2022, by threatening to kill the protected person. He pleaded guilty to the charge on April 3, 2023, the release said.
Acting Delaware County Court Judge Gary Rosa sentenced Wignall to jail and probation on May 30.
