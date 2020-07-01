Man lines local road with grand old flags

Bainbridge resident Garry Stevens, 67, is making patriotism personal.
For the second year, Stevens collected recycled American flags from veterans’ groups in Sidney and Bainbridge to distribute along Neff Hill Road in Bainbridge. Last year, Stevens said, he lined the road with about 250 flags and this year plans to place 600.
“I’m a member of the Sidney Elks Lodge, and the Elks lodges in the U.S. stand behind vets and we have a long history of supporting and helping the vets,” he said. “Every year, we do a Flag Day ceremony where we go through the history of the flag and retire any flags that anybody wants to bring. We do a symbolic burning of one there, and the rest I bring home and burn.
“We always get the flags from the Sidney American Legion, the VFW and the cemeteries with flags put out on veterans’ graves,” he said. “I said, ‘What a waste this is, most of these are only a year old and in really good shape.’ So, my thought was, like any good veteran, they’ve always got one more tour of duty in them.”
Stevens said he was spurred to grow the effort after receiving positive feedback. He said he chose Neff Hill Road, which he described as “on the outskirts (of Bainbridge), about 2.5 miles out of the village,” because it’s where he lives.
“I had such great compliments from all the neighbors, so I just expanded it this year to 600,” he said. “I had two letters sent to me, thanking me for it, and I had vets stop and ask me if I was the one that put them out. They said, ‘Thank you very much’ and told me they were willing to help. I’ve had lots of offers for help.”
Stevens said he places the flags with assistance from his wife and sister- and brother-in law.
“It’s the four of us, (because) we believe in the country and we believe in the vets,” he said. “We’ll place (the flags) alongside the roadside until I run out, which is about a mile. It’ll probably take us two or three days to get them all out, but they will all be out by Thursday afternoon.”
Stevens said he considered it important that the distribution coincide with the Fourth of July holiday.
“The Fourth of July is a very patriotic day,” he said. “Most people don’t even think about what it is and why it is a holiday. There’s not much I can do to teach them that, but I can make them think about the country.”
