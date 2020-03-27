A New Berlin man was injured in a two-vehicle collision in the town of Morris on Thursday evening.
Josh E. Vibbard, 30, was driving a lawn tractor and 25-year-old Chelsey A. Hendricks-Miner of Norwich was driving a Chevrolet Malibu, according to Troop C Public Information Officer Aga Dembinska.
According to a state police media release, Vibbard and Hendricks-Miner were both driving south on county Road 18. Vibbard was driving on the shoulder when he failed to see Hendricks-Miner's vehicle and turned left in front of her, according to the release.
Hendricks-Miner was unable to avoid Vibbard, according to the release, and Vibbard was transported to Chenango Memorial Hospital with head and face injuries. Hendricks-Miner was not injured.
The accident remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.