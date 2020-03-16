Man pleads guilty to attempted murder

An Oneonta man facing attempted murder charges from an incident in 2018 pleaded guilty Friday, March 13, Otsego County District Attorney John Muehl said.
David C. Thomas was charged with attempted murder and second-degree assault, both felonies, after a domestic dispute in December 2018 left a woman hospitalized from apparent strangulation.
Thomas was arrested after hospital officials told Oneonta Police the victim's injuries were consistent with a forcibly snapped neck. Court documents revealed the victim lost consciousness and suffered a severed vertebral artery.
“He admitted he assaulted her with the intent to kill her,” Muehl said to The Daily Star on Monday.
Thomas faces a determinate sentence of 8 and a half years in prison with five years post-release supervision, Muehl said. He is scheduled to be sentenced June 5 at 9 a.m.
