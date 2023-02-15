A Delaware County man has admitted he was high on drugs when he caused a head-on crash, killing a passenger in his car.
According to a media release from the Delaware County District Attorney's Office, Adam Bright, 40, of East Meredith, appeared in Delaware County Court on Feb. 14 and pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree vehicular manslaughter, a class D felony; and one count of driving while ability impaired by drugs.
It was alleged that Bright, on or about May 26, 2022, caused the death of Stacey M. Stachow on state Route 23 in the town of Davenport while operating a motor vehicle when he was impaired by drugs, and that he drove while impaired by amphetamine, methamphetamine and fentanyl.
According to the release, Bright admitted he was using methamphetamine while driving. He also admitted that he crossed the double yellow line and hit a milk truck head on, killing his passenger.
Under terms of a plea bargain, Bright is expected to be sentenced to a state prison term of one to three years on the vehicular manslaughter charge. He will be sentenced to 364 days in jail for driving while his ability was impaired by drugs. The sentences will run concurrently.
Bright was sent to jail without bail, pending sentencing.
