A 32-year-old Preston man was arrested and jailed on $150,000 bail Thursday, Aug. 26, on felony drug possession charges, State Police announced Saturday, Aug. 28.
Phillip S. Cosilmon, was arrested on felony criminal possession of a controlled substance in the second degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree. More charges are likely, according to a media release..
Cosilmon was arrested following a traffic stop in the village of Greene and the execution of a search warrant at his residence in the town of Preston.
As a result of the investigation, members of the New York State Police Violent Gang & Narcotics Enforcement Team and the New York State Police Community Stabilization Unit seized numerous drugs which included crystal methamphetamine, suboxone strips, cocaine, LSD, heroin and prescription pills. A large quantity of U.S. currency, multiple firearms, which included four New York non-compliant assault type rifles, a large quantity of ammunition and stolen items were also recovered, the release said.
Cosilmon was arraigned in the Coventry Town Court and was sent to the Chenango County jail on $150,000 bail.
