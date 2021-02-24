Federal authorities said a Chenango County man was sentenced to a term in jail for burglarizing a Post Office.
According to a media release from the U.S. Justice Department's office for the Northern District of New York, Jeremy Cook, 24, of Eaton, was sentenced Wednesday to serve six months in prison for burglarizing the U.S. Post Office in Eaton.
As part of his earlier guilty plea, Cook admitted that on or about Aug. 12, 2019, he broke into the Post Office in Eaton with the intent to steal money. While inside the building, Cook unsuccessfully attempted to break into a safe and then fled without taking any money, the release said.
Senior U.S. District Judge Frederick J. Scullin Jr. also imposed a three-year term of supervised release, to begin after Cook’s release from prison.
