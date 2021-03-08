An Oneonta man was sentenced to six months in Otsego County jail for downloading child pornography.
John E. Adams, 36, pleaded guilty Monday, March 8, to one count of promoting a sexual performance by a child under the age of 17. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dropped a second count of the same charge as well as two counts of possessing those materials.
The single charge he accepted would normally carry a sentence of 2 3/4 to 7 years in prison, Judge John Lambert told Adams on Monday.
As part of the plea, Adams cannot appeal his case to a higher court. He will also be on probation for 10 years, must sign up for the sex offender registry and will have to pay about $3,000 in fines and fees. He will report for sentencing at 9 a.m., Monday, May 10, Lambert said.
