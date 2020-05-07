A Norwich resident is seeking $50,000 in damages from the city and Chenango County, claiming that officials filed unwarranted charges against him on three separate occasions in retaliation for complaints he made to the New York State Child Protective Hotline against the daughter of a former high-ranking Chenango County judicial official.
Robert J. Bleyle is named plaintiff in a lawsuit against the City of Norwich and Chenango County, claiming that there was “no merit” for any of the “retaliatory” charges brought against him in alleged response for making reports against Mary Skillin, daughter of the unnamed former official.
Bleyle alleged that his daughter’s cousin, Skillin’s son, sexually abused his daughter on the former official’s property and that city and county officials brought charges against him “to protect the former high ranking judicial official from any potential embarrassment,” according to the filing.
In a February 2018 statement to police, Skillin claimed that Bleyle’s accusations against her “for drug abuse, inadequate guardianship, and sex abuse” were “investigated and unfounded,” as was the allegation that her son “held his cousins at gunpoint and forced them to perform oral sex on him five years ago,” claiming that her son had not seen his cousins since her brother died in 2008.
Notes made Sept. 20, 2017, by Zina Corey, the Chenango County Social Services caseworker assigned to Bleyle’s daughter’s case, indicate that the child told Norwich Police, among other things, that: “I once told my dad that (redacted) touched my ‘coo coo’ but (redacted) never touched my ‘coo coo’. He ‘never did.’ And if I tell people that (redacted) did touch my ‘coo coo’ my mom said he will go to jail and I will never see him again,” according to the filing.
Bleyle’s daughter, who was 5 years old at the time, said she was “just joking” when she told her father about the incident.
Bleyle was arrested Feb. 23, 2018, and charged with two counts of third-degree false reporting of an incident for calls he made to the New York State Child Protective Hotline on Sept. 12, 2017, and Oct. 17, 2017, to report that his daughter had been sexually abused by her cousin.
Such charges are “very rarely prosecuted,” according to Douglas Drazen, the Binghamton-based attorney representing Bleyle. “It’s an extremely difficult standard of proof.”
Norwich Police Officer Matthew Roberts, who took Skillen’s statement, advised Bleyle he had listened to recordings of the hotline calls and claimed he had “no basis” for making them.
“I don’t think you can get those tapes in less than 24 hours, even if you do it legally,” Drazen said. “I think there’s some sort of insider corrupt dealings going on here. It’s the somebodies against the nobodies.”
Bleyle was processed and arraigned in Norwich City Court and sent to the Chenango County Correctional Facility in lieu of $5,000 bail or $25,000 bond, according to the accusatory instruments attached as an exhibit to the complaint.
Bleyle was later released on his own recognizance and in April 2018, moved for dismissal of the charges. He included in support of his motion recordings of the hotline calls he made himself, as well as sworn witness statements from the two cousins referenced in Skillin’s statement.
In response to the motion, Bleyle was charged with a third count of falsely reporting an incident, according to the complaint. Skillin amended her statement in May 2018 to allege that Bleyle “made a false report of (redacted) touching Robert’s daughter on her vagina while holding her down.”
“I know this to be false because (redacted) has never been alone with (redacted) for any reason,” Skillin wrote. “This was investigated by the Police and CPS which was also unfounded.”
Bleyle again moved for dismissal of the charges in June 2018, noting that he never consented to the sharing of the hotline call recordings, and that Norwich Police did not produce the recordings they allegedly obtained, nor did they indicate how they were obtained.
In July 2018, Norwich City Court dismissed the charges “on grounds that the accusatory instruments were defective, in that they were not supported by non-hearsay allegations of fact, as required by the applicable provisions of New York Criminal Procedure Law.”
The Chenango County District Attorney’s Office filed a notice of appeal “shortly thereafter,” according to the filing.
In August 2018, four new accusatory instruments were filed, including as support an Aug. 28, 2018, statement from Skillin’s son and an Aug. 31, 2018, statement by the child protective services caseworker.
The new accusatory instruments alleged that the calls were made from Skillin’s residence, “although none of the supporting statements indicate anything occurred there,” according to the complaint.
Bleyle again moved for dismissal of the charges in November 2018, including in the motion a sworn statement that he had not visited Skillin’s address in years and did not make the calls from the city of Norwich or within 100 yards of it.
In response, Norwich City Court dismissed two of the charges from the bench and set the two remaining charges for pre-trial hearings in January 2019, according to the complaint.
That same month, then-Chenango County District Attorney Frank McBride was elected to State Supreme Court, and concluded his tenure Dec. 31, 2018. The new district attorney, Michael Ferrarese, “corresponded its office’s intention to withdraw the remaining charges” to Norwich City Court on Jan. 22, 2019. On Feb. 6, 2019, Norwich City Court indicated via email “termination of the prosecution” in Bleyle’s favor.
“It’s really wrong what they did to him,” Drazen said of his client. “It’s really disgusting.”
Norwich Police Chief Jan Papelino and Lawrence Wilcox, chair of the Chenango County Board of Supervisors and Oxford town supervisor, declined to comment on the case. Norwich Mayor Shawn Sastri did not return requests for comment.
