Mandatory police reviews lag for some in Delaware County

Seven months after Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order requiring the review of police policy and procedure in hundreds of municipalities across the state, committees have started work in nearly all of the Delaware County communities required to do so.
The village of Hancock has not yet formed a community police review and reform committee, according to village Mayor Carolann McGrath, who said Wednesday she hoped to partner with the Delaware County committee tasked with reviewing the practices of the sheriff’s office.
“We’re a very small village,” McGrath said. “We only have two full-time officers and virtually no crime.”
Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond said such an arrangement “would not be possible” because the executive order requires each municipality to form its own plan, noting that Undersheriff Timothy Buckley similarly informed Hancock village officials in response to a letter requesting the partnership.
Estimating that about 75% of her constituents are senior citizens, McGrath said, “They don’t want to come out and volunteer for anything.”
Under Executive Order No. 203, the state budget director is authorized to withhold future state or federal funds from municipalities that do not comply with the mandate or do not submit the certified plan by the April 1 deadline.
Colchester Town Supervisor Art Merrill, who is charged with overseeing the committee review of the Colchester Police Department, did not return phone calls Wednesday and Thursday requesting comment.
Walton Mayor Steve Condon also did not return phone calls seeking comment about the progress of the village’s police review committee. A community survey of the village’s policing practices is available at bit.ly/waltonpd and the village clerk’s office.
Completed surveys may be submitted to the clerk’s office in an unmarked, unsigned envelope until Monday, Feb. 15.
The village of Delhi’s community police reform and review committee has met four times to date, according to village Mayor Rich Maxey. Plans are in the works for a public hearing in March.
“We’re trying to be diligent and transparent,” said Maxey, who said he is not a member of the committee himself.
The five-member committee is chaired by village trustee Robin Hultenius, Maxey said.
“Even though the committee is small, we believe we’re being more productive this way," Maxey said.
Committee members are processing the results of a survey distributed online at bit.ly/delhipdsurvey and by mail throughout the village, Maxey said. Responses will be accepted until Friday, Jan. 15.
The village of Sidney’s committee met publicly for the first time Wednesday after months of private organizational meetings, according to Mayor Andy Matviak. Committee members reviewed the first round of submissions from a community-wide survey of local police practices.
The village of Deposit is exempt from the review mandate because its police department was dissolved in March, before the executive order was issued.
Delaware County will host its third police reform and review committee meeting via Zoom at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18. For more information, visit the “New York State Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative” group on Facebook.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.