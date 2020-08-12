Manslaughter charges in Pittsfield crash

An Otego man faces manslaughter charges connected to a car crash that killed two women last month in Pittsfield.
New York State Police on Wednesday announced the arrest of Shane M. Santiago, 26. He was charged with two counts of second-degree manslaughter, a class C felony, according to Trooper Aga Dembinska, Troop C public information officer.
Santiago was arrested on Aug. 11 at his home. He was arraigned virtually and sent to jail on $2,000 cash bail or $4,000 bond.
Santiago suffered minor injuries when the 2011 Ford Escape he was driving went off the roadway on county Route 13 and "recklessly caused the deaths" of Cheyenn J. Aubry, 21, of Treadwell, and Tehya E. Gonzalez, 21, of Bainbridge, according to Dembinska.
The investigation is ongoing.
To donate to the victims’ memorial funds, visit bit.ly/TehyaGonzalez and bit.ly/CheyennAubry
