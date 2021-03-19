Without the usual springtime rush of regional festivals, local farm tours and hometown markets amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, local maple producers are directing their skills inward, focusing on their products’ place on the kitchen table.
Buck Hill Farm in Jefferson, a maple operation spanning three generations, is using the pandemic-induced lull in business to delve further into the value-added market.
Sharon Buck Collins, who bought her parents’ dairy and maple farm with her husband in 1989, said she has enjoyed experimenting with new recipes and products. In addition to the usual maple syrup, maple sugar and maple candy, the farm store also offers maple-infused mustard, maple-soaked beets, maple muesli and maple butter, among dozens of other products.
The Collins women pride themselves on sourcing almost every ingredient from the land they work, including foraged blueberries, blackberries and apples, homegrown honey and fresh-laid eggs.
Last month, Sharon and her daughter, Charlotte, along with family friend Courtney Wade, rolled out a new 174-page cookbook, simply titled “Pancakes Make People Happy.”
“We took all that we knew about making pancakes and just got really creative,” Sharon said.
The cookbook, more than a year in the works, was inspired by a longtime regular customer at the family’s weekend restaurant operation.
“It all started with a mug,” Sharon said, holding a plain white porcelain coffee mug with bouncing red script, making the same declaration as the cover of the cookbook: pancakes make people happy.
“We have a publisher friend in Hobart — Andrew Flach, from Hatherleigh Press — and he would come in and use this mug for coffee all the time,” she continued. “He told us one day that we should sell a pancake cookbook, and we said sure.”
The cookbook contains more than 75 recipes, including traditional buttermilk breakfast fare and savory dinner-style pancakes with ingredients such as scallions, broccoli, chickpeas and jalapenos.
“Every culture has pancakes — we discovered that as we were conceptualizing the cookbook,” Charlotte said. “Many of them can be made with very few ingredients — baking powder, flour and eggs. We discovered you can make pancakes out of just about anything — that was fun.”
“Everything we serve has that authentic flavor,” Sharon said. “There’s nothing commercial about it.”
“Everybody will say, ‘This is the best breakfast I’ve ever had!’ and I tell them that if you’re using the right ingredients, you’re going to come up with the same good flavor,” she continued. “That’s the idea behind the cookbook: if you start with good stuff, you can’t go wrong. How are you going to make it taste bad if it’s wonderful to begin with?”
The first summer of the pandemic saw traffic skyrocket at the farm cafe, Charlotte said. Some of their seasonal regulars from out of state were suddenly sending their kids to school at Jefferson Central in the fall.
“All of a sudden we kind of looked around and said, ‘Who are these people? We don’t know any of them,” Sharon said. The family nearly tripled the farm’s pig population just to accommodate the demand for home-cooked bacon in the restaurant.
“People will ask us, ‘Why do you think pancakes make people happy?’ and we tell them we haven’t figured it out yet,” Sharon said. “It’s just whenever you put pancakes in front of people, they usually smile and it’s fun.”
Visit buckhilllfarm.com or follow “Buck Hill Farm” on Facebook for more information about the farm, the restaurant and the cookbook.
The pandemic hasn’t changed much about the way the Hubbell family makes maple. The Hubbells, now in their sixth generation of Margaretville farm ownership and training the seventh, have been tapping the same trees, more or less, since 1848.
“Business really hasn’t changed much because of COVID,” said Toby, a sixth-generation farmer. “We’re just a small little outfit, but we’ve been selling more syrup. It seems like people aren’t going to restaurants that much, but they’re going out and buying more maple products so they can have it themselves.”
This season kicked off the first week in March, an earlier start than usual, according to Burr Hubbell, Toby’s older brother. ‘You need nights when it’s below freezing and days when it’s above freezing.”
“But we cheat now that we have a vacuum system that can totally reverse that situation,” said Toby, who manages the family’s maple operation, a sprawling network of blue-tinged veins pumping sap from the trees going nearly a mile up the mountain behind the family homes.
The brothers recalled childhood spring mornings spent trudging behind a tractor-pulled wagon, collecting sap in 5-gallon buckets. Since switching to a vacuum system, the farm has doubled its syrup production, from about 150 to 200 gallons a year to 400.
“We’re pretty fortunate to have been able to grow up on a farm like this, that’s been kept in the family that long, and keep all these traditions going — the syrup and the cider and all that stuff,” Burr said.
Visit hubbellfamilyfarms.com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.