Sugaring Off Sundays at The Farmers’ Museum near Cooperstown will return next month.
According to a media release from the museum, the weekly event will begin March 12 and continue each Sunday through April 2, "offering contemporary and historic maple sugaring demonstrations, activities for the kids, and much more." A pancake breakfast including scrambled eggs, sausage, and home fries will be served from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and features local syrup provided by the Otsego County Maple Producers. All other activities will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Visitors will be able to taste hot maple syrup poured over snow, known as jack wax. Children can learn how to tap maple trees. Interpreters will prepare maple cake in the Bump Tavern kitchen. Craftspeople will work in the blacksmith shop each Sunday. The pharmacy, print shop and schoolhouse will be open for visitors. The Empire State Carousel will provide rides inside its heated enclosure. Wagon rides around the historic village will run from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., weather permitting. Heritage breeds of chickens and sheep will be available for viewing at the Children’s Barnyard. Todd’s General Store will be open with hand-crafted items. Both museum stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Members of the Otsego County Maple Producers will be available to talk about maple sugaring and offer local maple products for sale.
Admission prices: Adults/Teens (ages 13+): $15 or $14 for members, Kids (ages 6-12): $10 or $9 for members, Kids (ages 5 and younger) will be admitted free. The price includes admission to museum, maple sugaring demonstrations, and pancake breakfast. Reservations are not required.
The Farmers’ Museum is at 5775 Route 80, just outside the village of Cooperstown. Visit FarmersMuseum.org for more information.
