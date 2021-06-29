After a one-year hiatus, the Margaretville Fire Department’s annual Field Days with rides, games, live music and more are back.
According to Margaretville Fire Department President Don Bramley, the fire department held a drive-thru chicken barbecue and had fireworks on July 4 last year, but the rest of the activities were not held because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve been doing the field days for 80 years,” Bramley said. “It’s nice to be able to hold it again this year. We welcome back Gillette Shows for rides and carnival food.”
Bramley said the fire department will sell sausage, peppers and onions, hamburgers, hot dogs and soda at their booth.
“On Saturday and Sunday, we will have back-to-back chicken barbecues,” Bramley said. “It’s pretty good chicken. It rivals Brooks’.”
The field days began Tuesday and will continue through Sunday, July 4.
“Everybody is looking forward to it,” Bramley said. “Where we are, we get a lot of weekenders and it’s not unusual to get a few thousand people at the event and in town. It does help the local businesses.”
In addition to helping those businesses, Bramley said, the carnival is the fire department’s biggest fundraiser. Bramley said he hopes people will volunteer to become members of the fire department while there.
“Like everybody else we’re looking for volunteers,” Bramley said. “We used to have 75 members, now it’s 30 to 40 members and between 20 and 30 active members. We are in the middle of a recruitment campaign and we will have information about joining the department at a booth.”
According to the schedule, carnival rides will open at 6 p.m. June 30, July 1 and 2, and at noon July 3 and 4. On June 30, there will pay-one-price ticket carnival rides for $17 from 6 to 10 p.m.
The schedule for Friday is as follows: car show at 6 p.m. and Randy Hulse Sr. Band will perform from 6 to 9 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule is: WRIP Radio broadcast from the fairgrounds from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the fire department’s chicken barbecue starts at noon, pay-one-price rides — $20 — from 1 to 6 p.m., Woodstock Brewing will have a beer tent from 6 to 10 p.m., DJ Greg will spin tunes from 7 to 11 p.m. and fireworks will be set off at 9:30 p.m.
Fireworks will cap off a full day of activities on July 4. The schedule will include a chicken barbecue at noon, pay-one-price rides — $20 — from 1 to 6 p.m., Catskill Brewery will have a variety of beers from 6 to 10 p.m., the Roundhouse Rockers will perform from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. and the winner of the George Hendricks Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund raffle drawing will be announced.
Admission to the fairgrounds, in the Margaretville Village Park behind Freshtown supermarket, is free, but there will be a free will donation box on fireworks nights to help cover the cost.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221.
