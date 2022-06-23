The Margaretville Fire Department’s annual Field Days with rides, games, live music and more will begin Wednesday, June 29.
Margaretville Fire Department President Don Bramley said the fire department partners with Gillette Shows, which has family ties to the area, to put on the field days every year.
Last year, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Gillette Shows brought 16 rides to Margaretville, and Bramley said there should me a few more this year. In addition to the 18 to 20 rides, Gillette Shows will bring carnival games.
Bramley said there are four days with pay-one-price rides. "Thursday is our local night," he said. "It's a few dollars cheaper than the weekend."
Bramley said the fire department will sell sausage, peppers and onions, hamburgers, hot dogs and soda at its booth. The department will also have a chicken barbecue on Saturday and Monday.
Bramley said he enjoys "seeing people come and have fun." He added,"It also benefits the fire department."
The carnival is the fire department’s biggest fundraiser, he said. The field days' attendance averages between 5,000 and 10,000 per year and the busiest day is always July 4, he said.
"Last year, the weather wasn't great, but the very last day we made it up," he said. "On July 4th is was constantly busy. It was an old fashioned big crowd. Overall we did OK."
Bramley said the fire department will also use the event for recruitment. "We are hoping to promote our fire department itself and get more members," he said.
According to the schedule posted on the fire department's website, carnival rides will open at 6 p.m. June 29, 30, and July 1, and at noon July 2, 3, and 4. From 6 to 10 p.m. on June 30, there will be pay-one-price ticket carnival rides for $17, and from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. July 2, 3, and 4, the pay-one-price ticket carnival rides is $20.
The schedule for Friday is as follows: car show at 6 p.m. and Randy Hulse Sr. Band will perform from 6 to 9 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule is: WRIP Radio broadcast from the fairgrounds from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the fire department’s chicken barbecue starts at noon until sold out, local cidery and beer tent with Awestruck Ciders and Woodstock Brewing from 6 to 10 p.m., DJ Greg will play music from 6 to 10 p.m. and fireworks will be set off at 9:30 p.m.
In addition to carnival rides and food, Country Express will perform from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 3.
Fireworks will cap off a full day of activities on July 4. The schedule will include a chicken barbecue at noon, local cidery and beer tent from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. will feature Rockland Cider Works and Catskill Brewery, the Roundhouse Rockers will perform from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. and the winner of the George Hendricks Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund raffle drawing will be announced after the fireworks.
Admission to the fairgrounds, in the Margaretville Village Park behind Freshtown supermarket, is free, but there will be a free-will donation box to help cover the cost of the fireworks.
