Margaretville Hospital recently launched a medication-assisted treatment program that helps prevent opioid overdose and assists individuals as they combat substance use disorder.
According to a media release, the new program, with support from a grant from the state Office of Addiction Services and Supports, initiates treatment with buprenorphine, a medication approved by the Food and Drug Administration for treating opioid use disorder along with counseling and other supportive services. After receiving a first dose, the patient is provided with options for follow-up services.
Those seeking treatment can visit Margaretville Hospital’s Emergency Department at any time. Trained staff will administer the first dose of buprenorphine and provide a prescription so the patient can continue treatment at home. Margaretville Hospital staff will also match patients to peer advocates and share options for follow-up treatment, one of which is services offered through WMCHealth’s Kyle Goldberg Turning Point Outpatient Program, the release said.
“Medication-assisted treatment saves lives while increasing the likelihood of a patient staying in treatment, learning new skills and building the support needed for long-term recovery,” said Kenneth Oclatis, director of WMCHealth’s Outpatient Behavioral Health Services. “Access to medication-assisted treatment in rural areas is often limited by a shortage of providers trained in addiction medicine, a lack of access to comprehensive addiction programs, and transportation obstacles. This program seeks to eliminate those barriers and enable patients to remain in their home by offering OASAS-approved telepractice follow-up services. This is a much needed program for the area and we are excited to offer these new services to the community.”
Margaretville Hospital is a member of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network.
