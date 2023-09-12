Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.