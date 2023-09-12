U.S. Rep. Marc Molinaro, R-NY-19, on Tuesday announced $180,000 is being delivered to Margaretville Memorial Hospital to address the shortage of emergency medical services personnel in Delaware County.
According to a media release from Molinaro's office, the funding is available through the Department of Health and Human Services, "which Rep. Molinaro is working to robustly fund the HHS in Fiscal Year 2024." With the funding, Margaretville Memorial Hospital will expand EMS training opportunities through its partnership with Delaware County EMS and SUNY Cobleskill.
"I am happy to announce nearly $180,000 in federal funding is going to Margaretville Memorial Hospital to expand training opportunities for new EMS personnel," Molinaro said. "Rural EMS agencies are being asked to do more with less funding and fewer staff. This funding provides essential support for Delaware County so we can get more EMS personnel in the pipeline and close gaps in lifesaving care.”
Josh Ratner, CEO of HealthAlliance of the Hudson Valley, said, "Congressman Molinaro has consistently demonstrated his commitment to investing in community healthcare services, and we applaud his efforts to secure additional funding for this grant, which will enable the expansion of EMS training opportunities at Margaretville Hospital, and support the continuation of our efforts to address the critical shortage of EMS workers by removing barriers to entry and increasing training capacity in the region.
"Public and private initiatives like this play a vital role in providing comprehensive healthcare services in more rural communities. We appreciate this continued support, as well as the work of our community partners Delaware County EMS and SUNY Cobleskill to help facilitate these training efforts," he said.
