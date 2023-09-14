Preparation for the long-awaited removal of an Oneonta eyesore is set to begin Friday.
According to a media release from the city, a contractor, Gorick Construction, will begin the demolition of the long-vacant building at 27 Market St.
The building and the surrounding site have been condemned and deemed unsafe, the release said. The city purchased the building in 2020 from a private owner for $425,000. The 29,574 square-foot building is a former car dealership that sat vacant for years.
City officials warned residents to avoid the area. "Absolutely no one is allowed on or near the work area except for the asbestos abatement contractor’s crews and an independent project monitor who will be responsible for oversite of the abatement contractor," the release said.
Barricades, signage and orange drums will be set up Friday to protect and alert traffic of the work area, and to close adjacent sidewalks, the release said. There will be no parking on Chestnut Street Extension except for deliveries near the Yellow Deli for the duration of the project.
Beginning Monday, Sept. 18, building demolition operations will begin, followed by backfilling and grading the site for parking. Drivers in the area should expect minor delays to allow large truck traffic in and out of the site, the release said. The project is expected to continue until the end of October.
Drivers are asked to exercise "extreme caution" and obey all signs and flaggers during the work.
Work hours will be between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. weekdays.
The estimated cost of the demolition is $955,000, half of which will be covered by a grant awarded by the Restore New York Communities Initiative Program, with the rest coming from the city’s general fund reserves.
For questions or concerns related to this project, please contact the Department of Public Works by emailing dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us, or calling 607-432-2100.
