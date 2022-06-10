Otsego County authorities said a teenager from the town of Maryland was arrested on charges including rape.
According to a media release from Sheriff Richard Devlin, the unnamed 16-year-old youth was charged on June 8 with two counts of first-degree rape and one charge of first-degree criminal sex act. All of the charges are felonies.
The release said the teen was arrested after an investigation into instances of forcible sexual acts against another juvenile. The defendant was arrested and arraigned in Otsego County Court where the matter was referred to Otsego County Family Court for further deliberations at a later date, the release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.