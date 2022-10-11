An Otsego County woman has admitted to creating and distributing child pornography.
According to a media release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of New York, Shelby Ortiz, 30, of Maryland, pled guilty Tuesday, Oct. 11, to distribution of child pornography. The announcement was made by United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman and Matthew Scarpino, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the Buffalo Field Office of Homeland Security Investigations.
During a hearing Tuesday at Federal Court in Syracuse, Ortiz admitted that she subjected an approximately seven-month-old boy to mouth-to-penis contact, knowing that the sex act she was performing was being recorded on video. She also admitted that, on the same day, she distributed the video to a person then living in Florida with whom she was participating in a dominant/submissive sexual relationship online and by telephone.
If the plea agreement is accepted by the district court, Ortiz faces a term of imprisonment of between 10 and 20 years, a term of post-imprisonment supervised release of between five years and life, a fine of up to $250,000, restitution to the victim, and will be required to register as a sex offender. Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 21, 2023.
According to the release, the case is being investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, the Oneonta Police Department and the New York State Police and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael D. Gadarian as part of Project Safe Childhood.
Project Safe Childhood is a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse, the release said. Led by the United States Attorney’s offices, Project Safe Childhood "marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as identify and rescue victims," the release said. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit http://www.justice.gov/psc/.
