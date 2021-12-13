Mask mandate returns to local businesses

A majority of the people shopping at the Southside Mall in Oneonta on Monday were adhering to the newly enacted mask mandate imposed by Gov. Kathy Hochul and the state Department of Health.
Hochul announced Friday, Dec. 10 the new mandate that masks will be required in all indoor public places unless the businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement.
This requirement will last through Saturday, Jan. 15, at which time it will be re-evaluated and either extended or lifted. She said the reason for the new mandate was based on the state's seven-day case rates and the increase of hospitalizations from COVID-19.
According to a media release from Hochul's office: "An indoor public place is defined as any indoor space that is not a private residence — businesses and venues New Yorkers frequent that are publicly owned or owned by private business. These entities include indoor entertainment venues, concert halls, indoor sports stadiums, recreational spaces, restaurants, office buildings, shopping centers, grocery stores, pharmacies, houses of worship and common areas in residential buildings."
According to the DOH's website, the mask mandate applies to "Any person, past their second birthday and medically able to tolerate a face covering, must wear an appropriate mask while in any indoor place, regardless of vaccination status. However, businesses and venues can choose to implement a vaccination requirement, requiring proof of vaccination as a condition of entry inside the business or venue. Whichever requirement is selected, it must apply to all within the business/venue’s capacity, including staff, patrons, visitors, and guests. A business and venue cannot do a 'combination' requirement."
Michael Konze at Black Tree Books said he understands why there is a mandate, but said the fines can put an undue burden on businesses.
"I think we want to protect people, especially with the new variant out there," he said. "I wear it. We want to protect people, but the fines are outrageous. A $1,000 fine is a lot of money when you sell $3 books."
According to the state's DOH frequently asked questions website, it will be up to local health departments to inspect and enforce the mandate, and: "Pursuant to regulation, individuals or business/venue entities that violate the determination are subject to a maximum fine of $1,000 for each violation. Local health departments can enforce these requirements."
Abram Loeb from Fire Thunder Trading Post said he had "only seen one person today without a mask on" walking by his store.
An employee at The Shoe Dept. who declined to give her name said she had seen more people wearing masks today than in the past. The store has posted a sign saying masks are required to enter the store and she said she has seen people read the sign and won't come into the store if they're not wearing a mask.
Other employees working at national chains said they couldn't talk about the mandate, citing store policies against speaking to the media.
Hochul announced Monday, Dec. 15, the state has placed on its website a list of frequently asked questions for businesses about the mandate and has made available posters for businesses to post if they will require a mask or proof of vaccination to enter.
To view all the questions and answers, visit coronavirus.health.ny.gov/node/13521
The new mandate is in addition to the previous mask mandates for pre-K to grade 12 schools, public transit, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, nursing homes, health care, child care, group homes and other sensitive settings per CDC guidelines, the release said.
