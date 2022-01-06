Free KN95 masks will be distributed to the public beginning Friday morning at the American Legion COVID test site in 86 W. Main St. in Milford, as well as the SUNY Oneonta COVID test site, at 26 SW Dorm Drive in Oneonta, Otsego County Emergency Services announced in a media release.
An additional distribution site is being established at the Richfield Springs Fire Department in the coming week, the release said. Details will be made available as soon as dates and times have been confirmed.
Delaware County announced it has received a limited number of test kits for the public. Office of Emergency Services is distributing the allotments to town offices. Residents should contact their town clerk for distribution information.
Positive home tests are now able to be reported to the Delaware County Public Health Services. The home test reporting portal can be accessed on both the Delaware County website at https://www.delcony.us/coronavirus/#ReportTest and on the Public Health website at http://delawarecountypublichealth.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.