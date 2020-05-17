SALT Development of Schoharie County will distribute free face masks at the Gilboa-Conesville School from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 19, in the student parking lot. The mask distribution will be used using a drive-through approach. People in need of masks will be able to drive up to a volunteer and receive their masks without leaving their car.
Masks to be distributed at Gilboa-Conesville school
Obituaries
ONEONTA - Sarah E. Cooper, 95, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at A.O. Fox Memorial Hospital, following a brief illness. She was born on April 27, 1925, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late William H. and Sarah E. (Remaly) Eunson. Sarah received her bachelor's degree…
UNADILLA - William P. Marszal, 80, of Unadilla, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 11, 2020, at his home. He was born on Aug. 19, 1939, in Yonkers. He married the former LaVerne Anderson in November of 1964 on Staten Island. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, LaVerne Marszal; two s…
