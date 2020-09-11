Delaware County officials last week christened the newly renovated Masonville Town Hall in honor of former town supervisor Michael Spaccaforno.
Spaccaforno, a retired U.S. Marine and Vietnam War veteran, served as Masonville town supervisor from 2012 until his death in 2019, overseeing the construction of the new town hall, according to Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond, who served as Masonville town supervisor at the project’s beginning.
“Mike was a town councilman on the board at the time and the first thing he said was ‘I’ll help,’” DuMond said, praising Spaccaforno for his “generous support” of the project, donating engineering services, materials and labor from his business, Forno Enterprises, and serving as site foreman.
“It’s something more than the town could have never afforded at the time,” DuMond said. “He led the town not only through this project, but a number of other things that just made this town a better place to live and a better place to raise a family for everyone that calls Masonville home.”
Former Deputy Town Supervisor Betty Scott, who was appointed by the Delaware County Board of Supervisors to serve in Spaccaforno’s place following his death, commended her predecessor for the relationships he fostered with other county and state officials.
“We wouldn’t survive without the relationships Mike built with our representatives,” she said.
“Mike did a lot of things behind the scenes, and we’ll probably never even know, but he was proud to do it,” said New York State Assemblyman Cliff Crouch, R-Bainbridge.
“I find that character is very rare. I was very proud to be able to call him a friend,” Crouch continued. “I don’t think you could find a more honest person.”
Crouch presented an Assembly resolution passed unanimously in Spaccaforno’s honor to his family.
“Armed with a humanistic spirit and imbued with a sense of compassion, Michael A. Spaccaforno leaves behind a legacy which will long endure the passage of time and will remain as a comforting memory to all he served and befriended,” Crouch read from the resolution.
Spaccaforno’s son, Brain Albanese, said his father passed along the message to “understand, stay humble and appreciate people for who they are.”
“He was a one-in-a-million kind of guy,” Albanese said. “He was a friend to everybody, no matter if he knew you for five minutes or 50 years, he could relate to you and make you feel like you were one of his bunkies.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.