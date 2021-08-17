Masonville’s town highway superintendent was arrested more than 65 miles from home last week for an alleged burglary in Sullivan County using a town vehicle.
Charles L. Smith II, 52, was charged with second-degree burglary and petit larceny on Tuesday, Aug. 11, according to the Town of Fallsburg Police Department.
Smith is accused of driving a truck belonging to the Town of Masonville Highway Department to a Fallsburg residence, from which he allegedly stole property, according to Fallsburg police.
He was arraigned in Fallsburg Town Court and sent to Sullivan County Jail in lieu of $1,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear again at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24.
Masonville Town Supervisor Betty Scott did not return Aug. 17 phone calls to the Masonville Town Hall and her residence seeking comment.
