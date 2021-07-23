Children in Masonville will soon have a refurbished basketball court to play on and now have field to play in behind the old Masonville Elementary School.
Parent Angie Ellis said she took her daughter to the playground behind the school around Easter to play and was disappointed at the lack of things to do there. She said she went to the next Masonville Town Board meeting to ask if there was something they could do and was told to contact the Sidney Central School, which includes Masonville.
“There are over 200 kids under 18 in Masonville and there is nothing for them to do,” Ellis said.
Ellis said she was asked by the town board at the meeting if she was willing to spearhead a solution to the problem and she said yes.
“The board named me Masonville Recreation Director, and I contacted (school superintendent) Mr. (Eben) Bullock at the school and he was eager to meet with me to walk the school grounds and come up with ideas,” Ellis said.
At first, Ellis said, she was told that children weren't allowed on the former elementary school property since it has been leased to Broome Developmental Center. Bullock said he read the lease and found that during the work day, people were not allowed on the playground, which is behind the school, but people can use it from 5 p.m. until dark during the week and all day on weekends.
Ellis and Bullock toured the property. “I wanted to know what the community wanted,” Bullock said. “There are two Little League ball fields where the trees were overgrown. We worked with a tree removal service to get rid of the trees.”
Bullock said the district's maintenance crew mows the fields weekly and the district had two bleachers refurbished. He said the basketball court will get resealed and painted and two basketball backboards with rims will be installed.
“We thought we would be done with the basketball court, but it's been a challenge to get the backboard,” Bullock said. “The beams were made by Unalam and they have four bolts for the backboard, whereas most companies have three, so the backboards need to be custom built.”
The blacktop on the court will be resealed using the company bid through DCMO BOCES, Bullock said.
“The school has done way more than I thought they would,” Ellis said. “I just wanted a place for kids to play kickball or softball.”
Bullock said he asked what the community wanted in the future and Ellis told them they would like a community garden and to refurbish the nature trail.
“I would love to be able to put in a small playground there,” Bullock said. “We're excited to work with the community members to get things done.”
Ellis said she is seeking grants to fix the nature trail, which would be a measured mile that would start at the school's entrance and loop around back.
“The school is on board with these changes,” Ellis said. “We are relying on community volunteers to get this done. Maybe the Boy Scouts or Girl Scouts could take it on as a project to clean up the nature trail.”
Ellis said the Masonville community is starting to thrive with younger families. The Masonville Community Foundation committee she is on is planning a Masonville Community Day, which will include a kids carnival, for Sept. 11.
“I remember them when I was growing up," Ellis said, "but it's been 20 years since we've had one.”
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
